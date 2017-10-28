× Driver sideswipes other car, tries to flee, fires shots at car following it: Lee’s Summit police

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The driver of a car pursued another driver when the first driver says the truck sideswiped their car and didn’t stop, leading to shots fired and the truck overturning in the area of NW Murray and NW O’Brien Road Saturday afternoon.

Police says at approximately 4:00 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the area in regards to a single vehicle crash of a black and gold Chevrolet truck that had come to rest in a grassy area.

As investigators processed the scene, contact was made with the driver of a second vehicle. That driver told police that the truck had sideswiped their vehicle while traveling on SW Third Street.

When the driver of the truck failed to pull over to report the accident, the other driver began to follow them. The driver of the truck then attempted to elude the other car, lost control and rolled the truck, police say.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle told police that while following the truck, the occupants of the truck fired several rounds at their vehicle

Witnesses in the area reported hearing shots prior to the truck crashing. Both suspects from the truck were taken to a hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries and remain in police custody.

Detectives recovered weapons and drugs at the scene from inside the truck.