FOX 4 visits haunted house to test how the body responds to fear

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Haunted houses are designed to get your heart racing but how much of a thrill can your body handle? FOX 4’s Shayla Patrick took a look at how the season’s hottest attractions can affect your heart.

“Heart rates can vary based on the individual, their physical fitness level. Anywhere from 60 - 100 is a good range for a normal person to be in. As it gets higher you`re going to want to watch it,” said David Dexter, Assistant Division Chief of EMS with the Kansas City Fire Department.

“It goes back to the flight or fight instinct that we have, your blood pressure will go up, your heart rate will go up to adjust your body to get ready to either deal with the situation that you`re facing or either run away," Dexter explains.

Because of this, many attractions have posted signs warning people who are pregnant or have pre-existing heart conditions to sit out.

"You`ll find many of those warnings on rollercoasters and other types of attractions like that, they`re designed to scare you. For most people with no predicting conditions it`s going to be fine but if you have a pre-existing condition it`s going to put stress on your heart,” said Dexter.

So what happens if you`re in a haunted house and realize it`s just too much? Two options: self soothe, or hit the emergency exit.

“I think the first and important thing to remember is it`s pretend. You`re probably not going to actually get hit with a machete as they pop out at you so take slow deep breaths and remind yourself that it`s supposed to be fun,” said Dexter.

If you’re curious how a good of a scare you’re getting in a haunted house, it’s easy to monitor your heart rate. Some activity trackers have built in heart rate monitors. If not, experts say you can figure your heart rate manually by pressing firmly on the inside of your wrist and counting the number of beats you feel for ten seconds, then multiply this number by six to determine your heart rate.