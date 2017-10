× Man killed in Independence Saturday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police discovered a dead man Saturday afternoon in Independence after they received a call to respond to a shooting.

The call came in at about 2:00 p.m., to head to the 12800 block of E. 47th Street. When they arrived they found the man dead and a second man suffering minor injuries.

Police were not yet releasing any other details, but were asking any witnesses to help by calling 816-474-TIPS.