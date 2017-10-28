Ten-year-old artist uses talent to give back through her own non-profit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Inside Millennium at Santa Fe School elementary students are used to taking science, technology and engineering classes, but you might say the talents of one young Picasso in the making go beyond the classroom.

The budding artist, is only 10 years old, but Savanna Williams is already making a name for herself.

"It's kind of my inspiration and a chance for me to let myself go free, " says Savanna.

Savanna enjoys finding her freedom in a passion she absolutely loves: her paintings!

"I look at different things and I can say I want to do this, but change it up a little bit. I mostly like to draw or paint sunsets because they're so nice and pretty, " Savanna told FOX 4's Robert Townsend during an interview at her school Friday afternoon.

"On a scale of one to 10 how would you rate yourself?" asked Townsend.

"Oh, I don't know. I really don't know how to answer that," says Savanna with a big laugh.

"I just know painting makes me feel fantastic because it can change somebody's life," adds the modest fifth grader. Savanna might be a bit bashful, but her body of work speaks volumes and her paintings are getting a lot of attention.

Some of her paintings have been displayed at Kansas City area senior citizen homes, community centers, and even at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center.

"A rapper recently requested one of my abstract, splatter paintings that I do all the time, " says Savanna Williams.

"She has an absolute pure heart and it makes us so proud. She continues to inspire and amaze us each and every day, " says Brian Williams, Savanna's proud dad.

The precocious, little painter also has her own non-profit where she sells and shows off her collection of art work. It's called the "Angel Hands Art Foundation" and Savanna isn't using the proceeds to buy video games, clothes or partying with friends. All funds raised from paintings through her foundation are donated to children's charities.

"She was born three and a half months premature and weighed just over a pound. I could actually slide my wedding ring over her arm and all the way up to her shoulder. She was so tiny. Doctors kept telling us to prepare for her funeral, but Savanna kept holding tightly to my finger when she was in the hospital and kept holding on and beat the odds, and, for that she's our miracle angel. This is where we got the name "Angel Hands Art" for her foundation, " says Savanna's dad with a huge smile.

Now, the "angel" who's come a long way says she just wants to keep sharing her passion with the world. During the interview Friday Savanna says she just happened to wear a t-shirt that read: "I can change the world."

"I really do believe that. I can see myself in the future as a successful painter, but still succeeding in my education, " says Savanna.

If you'd like to see some of Savanna Williams' paintings or find out more about her foundation just to go her website.