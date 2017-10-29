6th grader’s statement on stage brings Katy Perry to tears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- A 6th grade girl got a once in a lifetime chance to meet her idol, Katy Perry at the Sprint Center Friday night.

The concert was what you might expect from the biggest pop star in the world. Great staging, amazing props and elaborate costumes. But it was a 12-year-old girl who stole the show.

“It’s just an amazing experience," said Zoe, who asked us not to use her last name.

Zoe’s step-mother surprised her with tickets to the concert for her 12th birthday. As it turned out that was not the biggest surprise of the night.

Katy Perry spotted Zoe, wearing a bright orange sweatshirt, from across the arena and invited her on stage to make a wish upon a shooting star. It was Zoe’s wish that brought the house down.

“I wish for my 17-year-old sister with autism to stop getting bullied at her school," Zoe told her idol. The crowd went crazy.

"I heard excitement," Zoe said, describing what she heard from the crowd. “Kind of like an awe, mixed with a gasp and then like confusion."

Zoe explained her anti-bullying wish like this: “I could have wished for anything. I could have wished to sing with her; I could have wished to spend time with her or hang out with her or get a signature or anything like that, and I chose for my sister because I love her so much."

That moment made Zoe the star and she was mobbed by her new fans after the concert.

"I felt good and I felt just so important," Zoe said of her new found fame.

This sixth grader is now learning how powerful one voice can be.

“I mean, it could finally stop bullying so kids could be safe, finally."

Zoe says after she made her wish, Katy Perry hugged her tight and cried. It was her favorite moment of the night.

There are several antibullying organizations with suggestions on how to talk to your children about bullying.

The It Gets Better Project, The Kind Campaign, Stomp Out Bullying and the Born This Way Foundation are just some of the places you can go for information.