KC man shot at Liberty restaurant; Independence man arrested

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours Sunday at a popular Liberty restaurant.

Police have one man in custody while another in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot at The Landing Eatery and Pub at 1189 W. Kansas Street.

Police said a 41-year-old Kansas City man was shot around 1:45 a.m. at the restaurant and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old suspect from Independence was later arrested and remains in police custody.

The identities of the individuals involved have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

