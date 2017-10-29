Pumpkin cream cheese cornbread recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cornbread

(Makes 8 servings, 1 wedge per serving)

8 tablespoons light margarine, divided

8 ounces low-fat cream cheese, softened

2 cups shredded low-fat cheddar cheese, divided

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups cornmeal

3 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups skim milk

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

Preheat oven to 400 F°. Place 12” cast iron skillet in oven for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan over medium-low heat, melt 7 tablespoons margarine. Stir in cream cheese and 1 cup cheddar cheese until combined. Remove from heat and stir in flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt and cinnamon until just combined, being careful not to over mix. Stir in milk and pumpkin until just combined. Remove skillet from oven and add remaining tablespoon of margarine. Tilt pan so that melted margarine covers bottom of pan. Pour batter into heated pan and sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 332; Fat 9.4g (Sat. 5g); Cholesterol 23mg; Sodium 434 mg; Carbohydrates 44g; Protein 18.1g

Source: Adapted from Melanie Bauer with MelanieMakes.com