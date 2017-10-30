Chorizo and Chicken Jambalaya
- ½ cup canola oil
- 2 small onions diced
- 2 ea chopped red bell peppers
- Kosher salt
- 1 ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 lb Spanish chorizo ¼ inch slices
- 1 ½ lb chicken thighs cut into 1 in cubes
- 3 ea bay leaves
- 3 cups white rice
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 can diced tomato
- 1 cup chopped green onions
- Heat the oil in a large dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onions, bell peppers, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and 1 teaspoon of the cayenne. Stirring often, brown the vegetables for about 20 minutes, or until they are caramelized and dark brown in color. Scrape the bottom and sides of the pot to loosen any browned particles. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring often for 10 to 15 minutes, scraping the bottom and sides of the pot to loosen any browned particles.
- Season the chicken with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon cayenne. Add the chicken and the bay leaves to the pot. Brown the chicken for 8 to 10 minutes, scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen any browned particles.
- Add the rice and stir for 2 to 3 minutes to coat evenly. Add the chicken broth and canned tomato, stir to combine, and cover. Cook over medium heat for 30 to 35 minutes, without stirring, or until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed. Remove the pot from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaves. Stir in the green onions and serve.