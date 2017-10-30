Fighting to keep her family healthy, local mom explains what they’re doing to cut sugar consumption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Could a common ingredient in your food be weakening your immune system and making you more susceptible to catching a cold or the flu?

Experts say worse than that, too much sugar can can lead to Type 2 diabetes and other associated health risks like kidney failure, strokes, even heart attacks.

According to nutrition experts, the average person consumes four to five times the recommended amount of sugar each day.

So, how can we tame our love for sugar when it’s everywhere --even in the things we think are healthy such as granola and yogurt. In the video above, Fox 4's Rob Collins chats with a metro family learning to navigate around sugar to learn how they're doing it and what they've learned navigating the nutritional road map.

A project at UC San Francisco called Sugar Science says sugar can be listed under the following names:

• Agave nectar

• Barbados sugar

• Barley malt

• Barley malt syrup

• Beet sugar

• Brown sugar

• Buttered syrup

• Cane juice

• Cane juice crystals

• Cane sugar

• Caramel

• Carob syrup

• Castor sugar

• Coconut palm sugar

• Coconut sugar

• Confectioner’s sugar

• Corn sweetener

• Corn syrup

• Corn syrup solids

• Date sugar

• Dehydrated cane juice

• Demerara sugar

• Dextrin

• Dextrose

• Evaporated cane juice

• Free-flowing brown sugars

• Fructose

• Fruit juice

• Fruit juice concentrate

• Glucose

• Glucose solids

• Golden sugar

• Golden syrup

• Grape sugar

• HFCS (high-fructose corn syrup)

• Honey

• Icing sugar

• Invert sugar

• Malt syrup

• Maltodextrin

• Maltol

• Maltose

• Mannose

• Maple syrup

• Molasses

• Muscovado

• Palm sugar

• Panocha

• Powdered sugar

• Raw sugar

• Refiner’s syrup

• Rice syrup

• Saccharose

• Sorghum syrup

• Sucrose

• Sugar (granulated)

• Sweet sorghum

• Syrup

• Treacle

• Turbinado sugar

• Yellow sugar