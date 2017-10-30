‘Grasshopper’ receives $300 to Pay-It-Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man nicknamed 'Grasshopper' received $300 after he was nominated for Fox 4's Pay It Forward award.

Grasshopper is a member of the Patriot Guard, an organization of motorcycle riders who attend the funerals of members of the U.S. military, firefighters, and police at the invitation of a decedent's family. They make sure the family is protected and that the deceased are not forgotten.

Pat Quinn nominated Grasshopper and is always eager to shake his hand and the hands of other veterans who make it this their mission.