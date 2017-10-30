Independence homeowner treating neighbors to a thriller this Halloween season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A metro home owner spends 30 to 50 hours a year preparing his home for Halloween. Dallas Rose of Independence said he loves turning his house into a Halloween light show.

Cars can pull up to the home along Crysler Avenue and tune the radio to 100.1 to listen to the music while watching the lights. Rose said it takes four to six hours to sync each song with the lights.

"We heard from our friend that was driving by and this is our first time that we have ever seen it, this is pretty neat," Kim Davis said.

The home owner said there is more than two thousand LED lights on his home. Last year he raised more than $1,200 for Saint Jude and said he hopes to support another non-profit next year. The light show runs from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. nightly.