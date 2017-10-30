KCMO police say double deadly crash may have started with two vehicles racing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating whether street racing is involved a crash that killed two people Monday.

Officers responded to Independence Avenue and Bennington shortly before noon.

Five-hours later, investigators were still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Police say they do know that a gold car was either racing or chasing a silver Pontiac on the bridge. That's when they say the gold Honda crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

The out-of-control car slammed head on into an oncoming Ford truck. The driver of both the Honda and the Ford were killed immediately.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of the Pontiac took off following the crash. They are still looking for the driver of that car.

Officers are still notifying the family members of the people killed in this crash.

