Keystone Chicken Chili Recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 can (28 oz) Keystone Chicken, shredded
  • 3/4 tsp. Keystone Chicken Soup Base in 1 cup of water
  • 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes
  • 1 can (15 oz) white beans
  • 1 small can green chilies, undrained
  • 1/2 tsp chili powder
  • 2 cans Mexican corn, undrained
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • Tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream for garnish

STEPS

  1. Place Keystone Chicken in a pot. Rinse and drain beans and add to chicken.
  2. Add the rest of the ingredients (except the optional garnish ingredients). Don’t drain the corn or the chilies.
  3. Bring to a boil then lower heat and simmer for about 20 minutes.
  4. Serve with chips, sour cream, and shredded cheese.