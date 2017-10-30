Keystone Chicken Chili Recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 1 can (28 oz) Keystone Chicken, shredded
- 3/4 tsp. Keystone Chicken Soup Base in 1 cup of water
- 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes
- 1 can (15 oz) white beans
- 1 small can green chilies, undrained
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 2 cans Mexican corn, undrained
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- Tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream for garnish
STEPS
- Place Keystone Chicken in a pot. Rinse and drain beans and add to chicken.
- Add the rest of the ingredients (except the optional garnish ingredients). Don’t drain the corn or the chilies.
- Bring to a boil then lower heat and simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Serve with chips, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- You can learn more about guest Sydney Fish at http://www.beautyofthebistro.com/
- You can find Keystone Meats at Walmart stores and learn more about Keystone Meats at https://keystonemeats.com.