Lee's Summit man charged in frightening encounter Saturday involving gunfire and crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 21-year old man with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges, after they say he crashed into another car on Saturday and then fired shots at the driver.

Police identified their suspect as Alex Latta, 21, of Lee’s Summit.

Police says at approximately 4:00 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the area of NW Murray and NW O’Brien Road in regards to a single vehicle crash of a black and gold Chevrolet truck that had come to rest in a grassy area.

As investigators processed the scene, contact was made with the driver of a second vehicle. That driver told police that the truck had sideswiped their vehicle while traveling on SW Third Street.

When the driver of the truck failed to pull over to report the accident, the other driver began to follow them. The driver of the truck then attempted to elude the other car, lost control and rolled the truck, police say.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle told police that while following the truck, the occupants of the truck fired several rounds at their vehicle

Witnesses in the area reported hearing shots prior to the truck crashing. Both suspects from the truck were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries and remain in police custody.

Detectives recovered weapons and drugs at the scene from inside the truck.

In addition to the charges listed above, Latta also faces two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.