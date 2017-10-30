× Monday Night Football game stirring up all sorts of feels for Chiefs fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a ten day break, the Kansas City Chiefs play at home for Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs are 5-2 while the Broncos are 3-3. The Chiefs have lost their last two against the Raiders and the Steelers.

The match-up has some sentimental complications for longtime Chiefs fans. Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles comes home to Kansas City, but this time he’s wearing a Bronco jersey. This is the first time Charles, the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher, will play against his former team.

“I’m just taking this like another game and another opportunity to get a win. I want a win and lead my team when I get in there to victory,” said Charles.

Kansas City metro native and Broncos’ outside linebacker Shane Ray is playing for the first time this year. The Bishop-Miege and Mizzou product was injured in the preseason and hasn’t played all year, so he’ll be making his 2017 debut in front of friends and family.

“This is important, as much as people want to try to say it’s not a big deal, it’s important for the division. It’s an important team to beat,” said Ray.

If you work near the stadiums, Chiefs officials are urging you to take a different route home to avoid all the fans heading to Arrowhead. Earlier this month, the Chiefs played the Washington Redskins in Monday Night Football and congestion was a big