One person in custody after robbery at US Bank along Armour Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon along West Armour Boulevard.

According to Bridget Patton, a spokesperson for the KC FBI, the robbery occurred around 3:40 p.m., at the U.S. Bank.

Patton tells Fox 4 that an individual matching the suspect’s description was taken into custody by Kansas City Missouri Police Department without incident near the intersection of 12th and Walnut.

No farther details were released.