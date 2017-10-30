Suspect in numerous rape cases may be posing as Uber driver, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Mo. Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in multiple rape cases.

Antwan T. Crosby, 33, is wanted on aggravated rape charges. He has been named in numerous sexual assault cases throughout the city.

Police said he is known to pick up intoxicated women in Westport and Power & Light District, and may be posing as an Uber driver.

If you have information on Crosby’s whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.

Information leading to an arrest and/or charges could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000. All information is anonymous.