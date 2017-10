× Shooting near East Topping and East 10th sends one person to the hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in stable condition following a shooting in Kansas City, Mo., Monday evening.

It happened around 5:46 p.m. at home near East Topping and East 10th Street.

Police say one person was shot and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released any more information. When it becomes available, Fox 4 will provide updates to this story.