Trial begins for ‘She’s A Pistol’ gunman who claimed he shot store owner in self-defense

OLATHE, Kan. -- A local man charged with killing a Shawnee gun store owner claims it was self-defense.

Now, it’s up to a jury to decide if they agree.

At the Johnson County courthouse, De’anthony Wiley’s trial is expected to start Monday. But first, jury selection.

Wiley is charged with first-degree murder for his role in killing Jon Bieker back in Jan. 2015. Bieker and his wife, Becky Bieker, co-owned a gun store in Shawnee called “She’s A Pistol", 6487 Quivira Rd. The store is now permanently closed.

Three other men were also charged in this case.

One pleaded guilty; the another was found guilty at trial, and the case is pending against the other man.

According to previous court testimony — the men entered the store and confronted Becky — attempting to rob her. Jon came from the back room firing shots, hitting three of them, including Wiley. According to Wiley and his attorneys, Wiley was on the ground and attempting to give up when Jon continued to approach him, firing.

Wiley claims he shot Jon in self-defense. Now, it’s up to a jury to decide if they agree. Jury selection is expected to wrap-up later Monday afternoon. Then the trial will start, which is expected to last through the end of the week.