Uneasy neighbors say man found dead in Independence home “was a nice guy”

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. —A team of Independence police officers spent hours Monday outside of a single story home near East 43rd and Crysler in Independence.

Several police officers and detectives zeroed in on the front porch where they put down crime scene markers, snapped photos and walked inside and around the home.

The team of law enforcement officers was first called to the home to check out a burglary.

Once on the scene, investigators blocked off the front yard with crime scene tape and started looking for clues that would help them solve the latest homicide in Independence.

"It's a little disturbing. It strikes close to home, " says Gil Cole who lives across the street with his family.

As of Monday night, police didn't release the victim's name or gender.

However, neighbors told Fox 4's Robert Townsend the homicide victim was a 72-year-old man who lived alone in the small home for more than 40 years.

They also say years ago the man retired from Yellow Freight Company in Kansas City.

"Really he kept to himself. I didn't know him that well. He seemed like a nice guy every time I saw him," Cole added.

"For this neighborhood, it's been real quiet. We have three cops who live in this neighborhood within probably a block of here, so it's really pretty well taken care of. We never have any problems, " Cole said.

Meantime, police say there were signs of forced entry to the home. Neighbors say the man's front door was kicked in. What's more, they say last month someone stormed through the same front door and stole several of the man's guns.

"He did file a report with police on that break-in. I wouldn't be surprised if the person who broke into his home last month killed him with one of his guns. It's just terrible, " said another neighbor who didn't want his name released.

By late Monday, police still hadn't said how the man was killed. They are asking anyone with information that can help detectives unravel the mystery to call the TIPS HOTLINE at (816) 474-T.I.P.S.