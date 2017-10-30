× Woman dead following shooting in KCMO, police calling this a suspicious death investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. near Park Avenue East and 37th Street.

Police say they transported the woman who was suffering from life-threatening to a nearby hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to this shooting. This is being called a suspicious death.