Would-be thieves use forklift in attempt to steal ATM at Lee’s Summit bank

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are searching for suspects who attempted to steal an ATM from a Lee’s Summit bank early Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the Bank of the West at 100 SW 150 Highway around 2 a.m. Sunday on a report of an alarm at an ATM.

Upon arrival, police said they saw a white Ford truck leaving the scene northbound on 291 Highway. Police attempted to deploy stop sticks to stop the fleeing truck, but were unsuccessful.

The truck fled north on 291 with headlights and tail lights off.

Police at the scene discovered that the suspects had used a large forklift from a nearby construction site to attempt to rip the ATM out of its base, causing extensive damage to the drive-through ATM portion of the bank in the process.

Patrol officers located the truck a short time later crashed and abandoned in the area of Interstate 470 and NE Strother Road. Police searched the area with K9 units, but did not find the suspects.

The truck was found to be stolen from a hotel parking lot.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.