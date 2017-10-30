Wounded veteran gets special chair at Chiefs’ Salute to Service game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Before the Chiefs take the field Monday night against the Broncos, Chiefs Kingdom will be cheering for another team: the men and women of the military.

Monday's game marks the Chiefs' annual Salute to Service game, honoring the men and women in uniform.

"The Chiefs organization has had a long and proud tradition of supporting the men and women of our armed forces, which is something that started with team Founder Lamar Hunt and continues to this day under Clark's leadership," Chiefs President Mark Donovan told Chiefs.com. "The NFL's Salute to Service program, and all of the associated moments that our fans will see at Arrowhead, are another way for the organization to show appreciation for all that our military does for us."

The team will present one wounded veteran with a very special gift -- a rugged, outdoor wheelchair from the Independence Fund, that will help him get out and about in areas that might otherwise not be accessible.

The joy that Army veteran Michael Liscomb is feeling is well deserved. He'll receive the chair Monday night when he walks out onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium -- a feeling he can only describe as "surreal."

Just last year, Liscomb opted to have his left leg amputated after more than a dozen surgeries could not fix the damage he suffered during a tour of duty in Iraq.

Liscomb has always been an avid outdoorsman, and although he has continued to pursue his passions, he says it has made things more difficult.

"I was just excited be accepted to get one of these chairs, because, yeah, I still get out and hunt, but I'm kind of limited to my capabilities of being out in the woods and going out ice fishing," Liscomb said.

Liscomb said he is so grateful that this chair will help change that. He said one thing he's looking forward to is getting out and clearing his driveway this winter. He said last year, he went out into the snow with no crutches and no prosthetics. He said it was tough, but he said he's too stubborn to let anything hold him back. Now, with his new chair, he doesn't have to worry.

"I was beyond words to express how happy I was to know that I was going to be getting it," Liscomb added.

"I saw before the surgery where he would want to play with the kids but couldn't necessarily keep up with them because his leg would start hurting," said Michael's wife Desiree said. "So he now can actually play around with them a lot more."

The Independence Fund, based out of Charlotte, N.C., has provided the chair to Mike, and has provided much needed equipment to many other veterans.

The chair is not only a great support for Michael, but it also helps take some of the burden off Desiree's shoulders, and lets their kids do even more things with their dad.

The Salute to Service game is part of the Chiefs' ongoing effort to support the military, along with scholarships for Gold Star families, the annual Pros vs. GI Joes event, and participating in efforts for the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots collection -- the longest continuous relationship between Toys for Tots and any NFL team.

One special touch for this year's Salute to Service game, the Chiefs are wearing pregame warm-ups that feature the patches of various military units. Those warm-ups will later be delivered to those respective troops over the next few weeks.

The ceremonial "First Pass" will be thrown by Olathe native Keara Torkelson, who was wounded in the Fort Hood, Texas shooting in 2009 and received a Purple Heart.

The game will also include a number of other gestures, such as featuring military members deployed in Kuwait on the stadium's ArrowVision. Tonight's 50/50 Raffle with benefit Warrior's Ascent.

It's a time-honored tradition of which the Chiefs, and the fans, can be very proud.