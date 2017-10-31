Addiction center owner charged with public drunkenness, assaulting officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. -- A Tennessee woman who runs an organization aimed at helping people with addictions is in some trouble of her own.

Police in Southaven arrested Rebecca Farruggia Saturday night and charged her with public drunkenness, resisting arrest and two felony counts of simple assault on a public servant. Farruggia allegedly attacked a security guard and two officers during a show at Snowden Grove park, according to WREG.

Police say they restrained Farruggia and took her into custody but she continued to kick and swing at them all the way to the station. Farruggia is the founder of Hearts for Hope and Healing, an opioid and heroin addiction treatment group inspired by her daughter's struggles.

She recently talked to WREG about why she started her organization.

"I can't lay down and get depressed about this. I've got to figure out how to get healthy and while she's getting healthy I have to get healthy to educate to help her," she said.

Hearts for Hope had no comment about the arrest when reached by phone. The doors at the treatment center were locked and no one answered.

Farruggia is still in jail awaiting a bond hearing.