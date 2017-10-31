Former US attorney for Kansas shares his take on Mueller probe, indictments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former U.S. attorney for Kansas weighed in Monday on indictments out of the Russian collusion investigation.

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, pleaded "not guilty" to fraud and money laundering charges. These are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

A former federal prosecutor from Kansas told Fox 4's Pat McGonigle why he's urging people not to look for winners and losers in this story.

Barry Grissom served as U.S. attorney for Kansas from 2010 to 2016. Grissom worked with Robert Mueller when he served as the director of the FBI.

Grissom is asking people to let this investigation play out, and resist the temptation to look for 'winners' and 'losers' on a daily basis.

There's been no shortage on spin from both sides, already, on these charges from Mueller's investigation. Grissom compared this to other long, drawn out presidential inquiries. President Bill Clinton, who was impeached by the House but later acquitted in the U.S. Senate. President Richard Nixon and Watergate.

And while Grissom realizes pundits on both sides will constantly try to, "win the 24 hour news cycle," Grissom says this isn`t about politics and feels strongly that it shouldn`t be entertainment.

"There will be people today, there are Democrats who were happy, there are Republicans who were unhappy," Grissom said. "I think being happy is the wrong way to go about this. This is not a happy occurrence in our system of government. It is a sad day in our system of governance that we have to have investigations like this."

Two other men with connections to President Trump's campaign answered to federal charges Monday. Rick Gates, who served as an associate to Paul Manafort, also pleaded not guilty. Another man, George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to President Trump, plead guilty to lying to the FBI.

