Guess which Chiefs player is the Green Ranger for Halloween

From Monday Night Football to Morphin’ Time!

Chiefs’ Head Athletic Trainer Rick Burkholder tweeted this photo of a masked Chiefs player in full Power Ranger costume, but judging from the caption, “7 catches for 133 yds on MNF! Maybe he is not human but a Power Ranger,” that would be tight end Travis Kelce.

7 catches for 133 yds on MNF! Maybe he is not human but a Power Ranger! pic.twitter.com/dHXLwupk8o — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) October 31, 2017

Kelce had a big night on Monday, who caught the majority of Alex Smith’s 202 passing yards. He also beat the Broncos’ Darian Stewart for a 29-yard touchdown catch, boosting the Chiefs to a 14-0 lead.

Tamba Hali was also getting in the spirit with this “Haliween” tweet, a hilarious take on the original “Halloween” movie poster:

No matter what goodies you get in your bag tonight, the Chiefs already gave us an awesome treat: a Kansas City win!