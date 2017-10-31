Independence police release surveillance video of man they believe has clues in homicide of 72-year-old man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police released video of a person they’d like to talk with regard a homicide that occurred Monday at a single-story home near East 43rd and Crysler in Independence.

Law enforcement officers were first called to the home to check out a burglary. Once on the scene, investigators blocked off the front yard with crime scene tape and started looking for clues that would help them solve the latest homicide in Independence. The victim was identified Tuesday as William Domann, 72, of Independence.

Neighbors told Fox 4’s Robert Townsend Monday night that Domann lived alone in the small home for more than 40 years.

Police did say there were signs of forced entry to the home.

In addition to the person pictured above, police say they’d like to locate their while Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Police believe this person was injured during the incident.

If you recognize this person or the vehicle, police ask that you call the TIPS HOTLINE at (816) 474-T.I.P.S.