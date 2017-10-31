“It was heartless”: Witness to deadly KCMO crash says road rage is to blame, not racing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police are still piecing together how two cars collided head-on while driving on Independence Avenue around noon Monday. Drivers of both vehicles were killed, and a third car drove off without stopping.

Alicia Harker is still trying to process what she saw while out running errands Monday.

"Really didn't think I'd ever seen anything like this," Harker said.

While driving west on Independence Avenue near Bennington, she noticed a gold Honda driving right behind her.

"A silver Pontiac cut him off. I heard honking because the Gold Honda was honking at him. The Pontiac went to the next lane, drove past me, got in front of me and I heard screeching," Harker said.

She believes the gold car was trying to catch up to the Pontiac and that's when it crossed over the center line, slamming into a black pick-up truck.

"I stopped my car. I ran towards the Honda. It just...it didn't look good," Harker said.

Police initially said they believed the silver and gold car were racing each other.

"The reason why I'm doing this is I want the family's peace of mind that their son, their father, wasn't racing. It wasn't like that. It was road rage but they weren't racing," Harker said.

What angers her most isn't the rift that caused the crash, but that the silver car kept on driving after it happened.

"It was heartless. To me, they're not human. They're not human. There's no feeling there," Harker said.

She and another passing driver rushed to the victims, but it was too late. Both drivers died at the scene.

"I just want people to remember don't take, you can't take things for granted. It can change in the blink of an eye and that's what happened. It happened so fast. Please just be careful out there. Be careful," Harker said.

The names of those who died in the crash haven't been released yet.

Harker is just hoping the driver of that silver car will turn themselves in.