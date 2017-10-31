Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies hit the streets to ensure registered sex offenders are not giving out candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies hit the road Halloween night to check in on sex offenders and make sure they were following the holiday’s laws. The law states sex offenders are not allowed to have their front porch light on, they must have a sign on their door stating they have no candy and they must stay home.

FOX 4 road along with deputies to the first six sex offenders they checked on. Of the six, three of them were cited for breaking the law. Some sex offenders had their front porch light on and others didn’t have the required sign on their door.

“That’s scary, that’s another reason why I don’t let them go by themselves,” said mother Laurie Dixon, whose children almost knocked on the door of a sex offender who had his porch light on.

She said she was relieved to see deputies out in action enforcing the law.

“I am very impressed, thank you so much, that does my heart good because they are looking out for us,” she told FOX 4.

The Missouri Sex Offender Registry can be viewed here.