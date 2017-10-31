KCK officer taps into creative side to make local 9-yr.-old’s dream come true on Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK police detective with a gift made a Halloween costume of a lifetime for a boy with special needs.

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department stepped in to make this boy's dream come true.

“That`s all he talks about is Officer Parker, he has a little fake cell phone, and he`s on the phone all the time... 'I`m talking to Parker!'” says Sarah Scharschell, Eric’s mom.

“It`s my cop buddy,” nine-year-old Eric Hetlage says.

Hetlage went trick-or-treating at Kansas City, Kan., Police Headquarters Tuesday in his new Halloween costume a detective in the department made for him.

“I ran into the Captain at BPU, and I told him, I said, how can you tell a 9-year-old he can`t be a cop, and he goes, I can make it happen, he goes, I know someone that does a lot of work, and he can possibly build him something,” Scharschell adds.

Captain Tom Joyce with the KCK Police Department remembered Detective Ryan Parker had a history of building cool things. Parker spent hours building this special police car just for Hetlage.

Hetlage, who used to be scared of police, now wants to be one himself.

The KCK Police Department made that dream come true for him for Halloween.

Hetlage was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when he was one. He`s been in a wheelchair ever since.

“He has a lot of difficulty with seeing other kids being able to run and play and stuff like that, he wants to be able to do the things he sees all the other kids doing,” Scharschell says.

But for one day, he was special, and part of the police department.

“It makes me want to cry, because for my son being in a wheelchair, he doesn`t have a lot of friends, and a lot of people don`t do things for him, people look at him different, and for me seeing this happen, it`s a life changing event for my son,” Scharschell added. “Especially how he`s become such good friends with Officer Parker, and I pray Officer Parker continues to stay in his life.”

“There`s enough ugliness in the world, it`s good to be able to share something positive,” Detective Parker says.

“Anything for my son to bring a smile to his face, and that`s what Officer Parker did,” Scharschell adds.

Detective Parker says he had a lot of help and many local businesses donated to help make this special costume.