Kindhearted “pirate” uses canned goods to fulfill a Halloween twist

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Halloween night a galore of ghouls, scores of skeletons and countless, little, creepy creatures stopped by Randy Miller's North Kansas City home near 37th Terrace and North Bales for their annual goodies.

"Halloween is a time for happiness. It's a time for scares," says Miller, who celebrated the holiday decked out in his pirate costume laced with all kinds of spears, knives and guns.

"Halloween is just like us pirates, misunderstood, " says Pirate Miller with a hearty laugh.

Come a little closer to this popular pirate's spooky palace and sure you'll see little goblins, superheroes and witches receiving tons of tasty treats, surprises.

"I love to read them little stories and then all of a sudden I set my palm on fire! Not literally, but a magical spoof of sorts actually looks like my hand's on fire, so they get kick or a scare out of them too," Pirate Miller says.

The health-conscious pirate even prepared a special treasure chest.

"Inside my chest are cool things for children who may have a food allergy or juvenile diabetes who really cannot eat any candy, so I give them each a bag of toys," Pirate Miller says.

However, there's a lot more to the madness that's transformed Pirate Miller's front yard into a makeshift cemetery and his backyard deck filled with all kinds of cobweb-covered fiends.

"We trick or treat so others can eat. I've enjoyed doing this for more than 20 years. One Halloween we got two tons over," says the proud pirate.

That's two tons of canned goods trick or treaters donated to help feed needy families around the metro area.

"There are hungry people everywhere. We just want to try to help any way we can," Randy Miller says.

"Can by can" the kindhearted pirate is making a difference.

"I think the food drive is a very good idea," says a beaming fifth grader, Arianna Molina.

"I think it's wonderful. It's teaching kids not only can you receive things, but you can give out things to help people," says one mom.

"Oh my God this is so awesome," echoes a happy dad.

Not even a stockade, which at times the popular pirated hung in and posed for pictures, can stop this pirate with a purpose.

"Yes, I hope to be back next year. Whether it's a church group, pantry or community kitchen, we try to find the ones that don't get all the publicity and help them out," Miller says.