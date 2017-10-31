× Lawrence man downloads video of girl being sexually abused; now headed to prison for 97 months

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Kansas man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday as a result of a child pornography investigation that began in Germany.

Noah T. Martin, 31, Lawrence, Kan., was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation began when Baden-Wurttemberg Police compiled a list that included 155 users in the United States who used a peer-to-peer network to download a video of a 5- to 7-year-old girl being sexually abused. Homeland Security Investigations used the information to track and follow a trail to Martin’s residence in Lawrence. Investigators found 1,560 images and 202 videos containing child pornography on Martin’s computer.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said commended the German police, Homeland Security Investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.