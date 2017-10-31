× Man charged with killing Gladstone man authorities believe had info. about another murder is now behind bars

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police in North Kansas City say they have made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old Gladstone man.

Cole Walker Huff, 21, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the homicide of Zachary Murphy.

Police found Murphy dead outside of an apartment near Oliver Drive and East 23rd Avenue in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 23.

Witnesses told police that Murphy and Huff had been arguing the night before the shooting.

Huff is being held in the Clay County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Police once told Fox 4 they believe Murphy had information regarding the murder of Logan Minton, another man shot and killed in North Kansas City, but Murphy refused to cooperate with detectives.

Investigators found Murphy shot and killed Monday about a dozen blocks from where they found Minton’s body.