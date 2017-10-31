Second teen dies just 10 days after crash in Bonner Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- A second teenager has died after a wreck in Bonner Springs.

Police say 17-year-old Jay Jay Hill died Tuesday from his injuries from the wreck 10 days ago. The crash happened October 21 near K-7 and Kansas Avenue.

Seth Davidson, 18, also died in that wreck. His funeral will be a week from Tuesday.

Both Jay Jay and Seth were passengers in the vehicle.

The other two juveniles involved in the incident, who also sustained injuries, have been treated and since been released from area hospitals.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.