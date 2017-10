Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, it's that time of year again, and the FOX 4 morning crew did not disappoint! Karli, Michelle, Abby, Nick, Kim, Kerri, and Mark showed up as the whole gang from the Wizard of Oz. Mark even did the munchkin dance!

We want to say a big thank you to Have Guns Will Rent, Costumes and Props. They helped us with our costumes today. Plus, you saw them help us try on costumes earlier this month. They're located off 13th and State in Kansas City, Kan.