LOS ANGELES — On top of winning the World Series Wednesday night, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa won the girl of his dreams.

Correa shocked everyone watching the post-game celebration when he took a knee, pulled out a ring and asked his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, to marry him.

She immediately moved the fence separating them and agreed as she went in for a kiss.

The moment sent social media users buzzing immediately.

