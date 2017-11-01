Chief on Monday, Joker on Tuesday

The Smiths were feeling the Halloween spirit, with the whole family dressed in their Batman best (and one little Wonder Woman)!

Elizabeth Smith, wife of Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, tweeted the family’s costumes, with the couple’s two little boys as Batman and Robin, their daughter as Wonder Woman, Elizabeth as Harley Quinn, and Alex was the green-haired joker.

Another Chiefs player was decked in green on Halloween. Travis Kelce was dressed as the green Power Ranger, as seen in a tweet from Chiefs’ Head Athletic Trainer Rick Burkholder.

7 catches for 133 yds on MNF! Maybe he is not human but a Power Ranger! pic.twitter.com/dHXLwupk8o — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) October 31, 2017

It’s nice to see the Chiefs winning on the field on Monday, and then letting loose and having some fun on Tuesday.