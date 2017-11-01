Chilean sea bass with jalapeño grits

Chilean Sea Bass with jalapeño grits recipe

Recipe

6oz Seabass

Jalapeño grits recipe

  • 4oz butter
  • 2 cups quick grits
  • 1/2 cup roasted jalapeno puree
  • 1 cup Queso Fresco
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Mixed Veggies

  • 4 oz of Onion, Zucchini, Cherry tomato, Portabella mushroom

Chimi churri butter

  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more
  • 3-4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced or minced
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 Fresno chile or red jalapeño, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Mix in blender and add to 1# of whole butter

Dish build: 6oz seabass, 4 oz jalapeño grits, 4 oz of roasted veggies, 1 oz of chimichurri butter