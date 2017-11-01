Chilean Sea Bass with jalapeño grits recipe
Recipe
6oz Seabass
Jalapeño grits recipe
- 4oz butter
- 2 cups quick grits
- 1/2 cup roasted jalapeno puree
- 1 cup Queso Fresco
- Salt and pepper to taste
Mixed Veggies
- 4 oz of Onion, Zucchini, Cherry tomato, Portabella mushroom
Chimi churri butter
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more
- 3-4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced or minced
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 1 Fresno chile or red jalapeño, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
- 1/4 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Mix in blender and add to 1# of whole butter
Dish build: 6oz seabass, 4 oz jalapeño grits, 4 oz of roasted veggies, 1 oz of chimichurri butter