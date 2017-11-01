× Closing arguments set for man in Springfield girl’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of a man accused of abducting, raping and killing a 10-year-old Missouri girl.

The prosecution and defense rested Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Craig Wood, who is facing a possible death sentence in the 2014 death of Haley Owens.

The defense rested without calling any witnesses. Wood did not testify on his own behalf.

Testimony for the prosecution on Wednesday included evidence about the girl’s body being found in the basement of Wood’s home in February 2014, and an autopsy that found she had been shot and had injuries consistent with sexual abuse.

Wood’s attorney has conceded that his client kidnapped and killed Haley, but said he acted impulsively when he grabbed the girl in broad daylight.