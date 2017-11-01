Dog rescued from KC house fire passes away from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog that made headlines when she was rescued from a burning home by KC firefighters has passed away from her injuries.

A fire broke out on Oct. 27 at the home of Renee Ramirez and her dog, Fifi. Ramirez was injured from smoke and from jumping out of a second story window and was placed on life support.

Fifi was pulled from the building and was seen lying on the ground as a firefighter gave her oxygen. Firefighters performed CPR and placed an oxygen mask on her, and were able to resuscitate her at the scene. She was later taken to KC Pet Project for care.

Sadly, KC Pet Project said Wednesday that Fifi didn’t make it. Medical staff said she began having seizures Wednesday morning that could not be controlled by medication and became unconscious. She was rushed to BluePearl Animal Hospital, but doctors determined she could not be saved.

Doctors said it is common for pets who suffer smoke inhalation to suffer brain damage that can manifest 3 to 10 days after it happened.

KC Pet Project said they informed Fifi’s owners of her passing.

KC Pet Project expressed their heartfelt gratitude to firefighters and medical staff at BluePearl Animal Hospital for all they did to save Fifi. Funds raised for her care will continue to serve other sick and injured pets who arrive at the shelter.

FOX 4 has reached out to learn any updates on Ramirez’s condition.

