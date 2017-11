× EB K-32 closed at I-435 due to tanker truck running off the road

TOPEKA, Kan. — Eastbound K-32 is closed at I-435, due to a tanker truck running off the road and overturning along the railroad track.

Crews were able to upright the truck, but the highway is still closed as of 3:30 p.m.

There is now word on any injuries.

Fox 4 has a photojournalist en route to the scene.