Former Gardner-Edgerton high school teacher appears in court for aggravated sodomy by force

OLATHE, Kan. -- A 45-year-old Gardner, Kan., man and former teacher in the Gardner-Edgerton School District made his first court appearance Wednesday after being charged with two counts of aggravated sodomy by force.

According to the court document, the alleged victim was born in the year 2000, making him or her approximately 17-years-old. The complaint against Todd Burd, 45, said the sodomy assault happened last year. Burd was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 31. His bond is set at $250,000. No information is known about the victim in the alleged assaults. His next court appearance is Nov. 8; he pleaded not guilty on Nov. 1.

Burd was a choir instructor at Gardner-Edgerton in the fine arts department. In 2015, he was named Gardner-Edgerton's Teacher of the Year.

Kristi Bergeron, a spokeswoman for the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, said Burd is no longer a teacher at that school. She said she believes it has been awhile since he worked there.

However, the Gardner-Edgerton School District said it did not have a comment on Burd and referred Fox 4 reporter Sean McDowell to speak to the district attorney's office.

In 2010, Burd was featured in a health article after he contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Gardner is about 10 miles southwest of Olathe, and Edgerton, about another 10 miles to the southwest.

