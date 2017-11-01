× Fox 4’s Mark Alford to emcee mayor’s tree lighting, Santa’s arrival in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — When Santa arrives in Lee’s Summit this month, Fox 4’s Mark Alford will be there to welcome him.

The morning anchor will be the master of ceremonies when Santa makes his debut for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Nov. 17 in Lee’s Summit.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will feature hot apple cider, carriage rides, holiday tunes from Lee’s Summit Elementary School Cougar Choir and more.

Lee’s Summit Mayor Randy Rhoads and Zak Chiropractic owner David Zak will flip the switch for more than 100,000 lights in downtown Lee’s Summit at 6:45 p.m. Zak has volunteered thousands of hours over the last 29 years to coordinate the holiday lights, the city said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at Howard Station Park by fire truck at 7 p.m. and stay for visits with children until 9 p.m. More than two dozen downtown businesses will also stay open late Nov. 17 for holiday shopping.

The lights will remain on in Lee’s Summit through the first week of January.