Kansas City officials showcase smart solution for flood prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blighted buildings and a huge vacant lot in the Marlborough neighborhood have been turned into a park to help prevent sewer overflows from contaminating the city's creeks and streams.

City leaders are calling the area at 81st Street and Troost Avenue a smart sewer solution to stop frequent flooding.

The $34-million project will be able to hold up to 11 million gallons of stormwater, keeping it from overloading the city's older combined sewer system.

"Under the mandate we would have been required to do an underground storage container to contain all the overflow rainwater," Councilwoman Alissia Canady said. "Now we have a green infrastructure project, which is beautiful, that will serve as a basin to hold the water so it does not create flooding in other areas of the city."

Heavy rains this summer resulted in frequent flooding in many Kansas City neighborhoods, including in Marlborough.

Homeowners are pleased to see a fix implemented for their concerns about sewer backups.

This is just one piece of the puzzle to eliminate nearly 6.5-billion gallons of combined sewer overflows that happen every year in Kansas City.

"Capturing it, slowing it down and capturing it and cleaning it at the same time," said Diane Hershberger, vice president of the Marlborough Coalition. "The green infrastructure actually uses plants. It uses space, open green space, to temporarily hold water and let it naturally saturate down into the ground."

Underground stormwater storage would have nearly doubled the cost of this project.

Several blighted buildings were torn down on the 11-acre site to create green space that will include an amphitheater neighbors can use when the land is not full of water, which will be most of the time.

Similar green infrastructure sewer overflow control projects are slated for neighborhoods across the city during the next 10 years.