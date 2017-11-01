Lee’s Summit organization holding panel on mental health after recent student suicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — After two Lee's Summit North students took their own lives at the beginning of the school year, the community will gather Wednesday to further the discussion on mental illness and what resources are needed.

Lee's Summit CARES is holding a panel discussion to answer questions about what protective factors parents and the community can implement and what warning signs to look for.

The panel will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lee's Summit City Hall, located at 220 SE Green St., and feature six experts, including mental and behavioral health specialists and a Lee's Summit police officer.

"We know in this field that it is hard to talk about it," Lee's Summit CARES Director Rachel Segobia said. "But one of the reasons it happens is because there is a stigma and people aren't talking about it and getting the help they need. So, we do feel it is important to initiate this conversation."

Of course, Segobia says you can't solve everything in one night. They plan to put together an adviser committee to look at the long-term big picture.

Suicide Help Information

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself PLEASE call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Learn how lifestyle changes can help you battle depression. KU is running clinical trials. To learn more call 785-864-4274 (leave a message) or visit http://psych.ku.edu.

If you are struggling and need to talk to someone who understands, call 1-866-WARM-EAR or 913-281-2251.

If you need more information or a referral, please call Mental Health of America at 913-281-2221.

No matter your financial situation, there is help available. Please seek help if you or someone you know is suffering.

Suicide Help Information Online

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).