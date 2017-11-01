LIVE: NYPD holds news conference following Tuesday’s deadly terror attack

NEW YORK — Authorities investigating the deadly terror attack in New York City on Tuesday are holding a news conference to give the latest on the investigation.

Authorities found a note in the truck allegedly used in the New York terror attack claiming the suspect did it in the name of ISIS, a senior law enforcement official told CNN.

The note was in English, the source said.

A man in a rented flatbed pickup on Tuesday drove down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center, killing eight people and injuring about a dozen others, police said.

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them.”

After crashing the truck into a school bus, the suspect exited the vehicle while displaying imitation firearms and was shot in the abdomen by a police officer, according to the NYPD.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital for surgery, officials said.

He was identified by two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. The suspect is from the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan and came to the United States in 2010, sources told CNN.

The incident is being investigated as terrorism, officials said. Witnesses reported the suspect was yelling “Allahu Akbar,” according to four law enforcement sources. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is taking over the lead of the investigation.