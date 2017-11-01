Neighbors saddened by Kansas City’s 122nd homicide and sick of violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wednesday afternoon 62-year-old Earl Gillespie says he was outside his home near East 16th and Lister in Kansas City, putting out a lawn chair for his wife, when gunshots rang out and sent him running for his life.

"I was a little bit scared. I heard shots, about four or five shots, when I just wanted to sit out my wife's chair. I was looking for an object and that chair was the closest thing to me, so I hid behind it," Gillespie recalled for Fox 4's Robert Townsend.

Gillespie and others told police after they heard the gunshots around five Wednesday afternoon, they saw a man driving a silver car lose control of a vehicle. Furthermore, neighbors say the vehicle then flipped over several times, landed on its roof and crashed on a sidewalk. The driver died at the scene.

Nancy Simons has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years.

"It makes my heart heavy because I'm so sad that another young person is gone at such a young age," Simons says.

Neighbors tell FOX 4 after the deadly shooting three guys hopped in car and sped off.

Police believe the suspects, possibly teens, left the crime scene in a dark blue or black vehicle.

As police search for a motive for the violent crime and ask all witnesses to call the TIPS HOTLINE, fed up neighbors pray for an end to the gun violence that's ruining families and destroying neighborhoods.

Kansas City's latest homicide happened shortly after students got off their school bus.

"It made me nervous. It made me sad because I see a lot of kids that go to that bus stop. They could have been there. They could have been injured. It could've been my grandchild or somebody else's child. I hope the community, the clergy, the city and everybody can work together and stop all this crime. Instead of just talking about it, let's do it," says a frustrated Nancy Simons.