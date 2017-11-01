New $360M KU Health System building prepares to open to patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- State of the art technology is saving lives as a brand new $360-million dollar hospital building prepares to open to the public.

This eleven story building at 39th and Cambridge in KCK is the new University of Kansas Health System Cambridge Tower A.

It will be for oncology patients; ear, nose and throat patients; and those with brain tumors.

In fact, the new neurosurgery operating room has innovative laser and 3D technology to help doctors pinpoint the tumor.

After the operation, they can take the patient next door to get an MRI right away and see if they missed anything.

If they did, the computer marks it, so the doctor can see it.

"In my eyepiece in that microscope, I see green, this is still tumor here, so I go on in and cut it out and it saves a repeat operation or a return to the operating room for the patient plus it gets more the tumor out and will extend survival," said Dr. Paul Camarata, Chief of Neurosurgery.

The patient rooms are also bigger with a pullout bed for loved ones to sleep on, and the ability to move the patient's bed so they can look outside.

After five years of planning and construction, it will officially open up to patients next week.