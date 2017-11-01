× On mission to find 18-year-old who has been missing for 6 months, Liberty, Mo., family plans to hold balloon release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Liberty, Mo., family is desperate for answers six months after their loved one disappears. Desirea Ferris, 18, was last heard from on May 2nd, and since then, hundreds of tips have come in to police, but none leading to bringing her home.

Spike is a family friend who has grown close to Desirea`s family in the weeks and months following her disappearance.

“I promised the family that we would bring her home one way or another. We`re not going to stop until we find her,” Spike said.

He has helped with search parties, neighborhood canvassing efforts and distributing fliers in hopes of bringing her home.

“We`re a lot closer [to finding her] today than we were six months ago. We know every step that they took that night, we know every person that was involved, we know what happened. We just want to get, where she`s at,” Spike explained.

Family members say Desirea was last seen in South KC the early morning hours of May 2nd wearing a black tank top, jean capris or khaki shorts and was carrying a tan purse. We spoke with mom Patti Tam shortly after Desirea was reported missing. She recalled the last text she received from her daughter.

“I`ll be home tonight, I`ll see you in a little bit,” Tam recalled Desirea saying.

The family has offered a $4,000 reward for information that leads to finding Desirea. They`ve also started a Facebook page `Bring Desirea Ferris Home` to help generate tips and spread information.

“The more tips we get that lead to a hot location then we`ll bring out the big searches. But the next thing is to bring her home,” Spike said.

Police say they`ve interviewed hundreds of people over the past six months. Right now their search is focused in areas of South KC. The family will be holding a balloon release for Desirea at 1 p.m. in Kearney, Mo. Call the TIPS Hotline if you can help. That number is 816-474-TIPS.