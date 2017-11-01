Police seize hotel surveillance system in death of mom found in Lenexa storage unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police have seized a hotel’s surveillance system computer in their search to piece together what happened to Jessica Rey. Fox 4 obtained a copy of the search warrant that outlines her possible last moments.

Lenexa police arrested 35-year-old Justin Rey Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 for not taking care of his children. He’s charged with child endangerment. They found him at the U-haul Storage Center in Lenexa where he’d been staying a few days with the babies.

Rey told police his wife was dead and had killed herself after she gave birth to the baby. Jessica’s family said the baby was five days old when her dad was arrested. Police said when they got there, Rey pointed toward an Igloo cooler and told them his wife was inside.

Newly-released court records said Jessica was last seen at the Woodsprings Suites around Friday, Oct. 20. That’s where the family had been staying for about a month, near Kauffman Stadium.

The day before police arrested him, hotel staff said Rey called the front desk, disguised his voice as a female, and checked out of their room. Surveillance video showed him pulling the cooler through the hotel, walking with their two-year-old, and pushing the newborn in a stroller.

Police asked Woodsprings management for surveillance video, but they wouldn’t give it up without a search warrant; the request for the warrant is where Fox 4 found the new information.

Rey is due back in court Thursday, Nov.2.